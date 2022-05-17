East Feliciana High's top graduates were Kaelee Leonshaye Jackson and Adam Demarcus Underwood.
Kaelee Leonshaye Jackson
Valedictorian
Parents: Leon Jackson and Shemetrise Jarrell
Post-secondary plans: Plans to attend Southern University and major in nursing to become a cardiologist.
Hobbies: Reading and watching movies
Quote: "Embrace your Greatness"
Adam Demarcus Underwood
Salutatorian
Parents: Anthony and Tammy Underwood
Post-secondary Plans: Plan to attend LSU and major in kinesiology
Hobbies: Playing basketball and listening to music
Quote: "You die once, but you live everyday; make your days count."