East Feliciana High's top graduates were Kaelee Leonshaye Jackson and  Adam Demarcus Underwood.

Kaelee Leonshaye Jackson

Valedictorian

Parents: Leon Jackson and Shemetrise Jarrell

Post-secondary plans: Plans to attend Southern University and major in nursing to become a cardiologist.

Hobbies: Reading and watching movies

Quote: "Embrace your Greatness"

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Adam Demarcus Underwood

Salutatorian

Parents: Anthony and Tammy Underwood

Post-secondary Plans: Plan to attend LSU and major in kinesiology

Hobbies: Playing basketball and listening to music

Quote: "You die once, but you live everyday; make your days count."