Bains Lower Elementary School students mark 100th day of school
Advocate staff report
Feb 27, 2019 - 2:30 pm

Latrell London and Stella Levert dress as centenarians to mark the 100th day of school at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO

Lemuel Rutledge dresses as a centenarian to mark the 100th day of school at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO

I.V. Kendrick, Benjamin Hayes, Patrick Prescott, Liam Jordan and Eleanor Peno dress as centenarians to mark the 100th day of school at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO

Talia Thomas dresses as a centenarian to mark the 100th day of school at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO

Lemeul Rutledge, Authur Baker and Kei'Leigh Lewis dress as centenarians to mark the 100th day of school at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. PROVIDED PHOTO

Students at Bains Lower Elementary School dress as centenarians to mark the 100th day of school. PROVIDED PHOTO

Students at Bains Lower Elementary School imagined the distant future by dressing as centenarians on the 100th day of school.

Tags
Bains Lower Elementary School