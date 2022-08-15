The Slaughter Community Charter football program is under new management this season. New head coach Patrick Clarkston stepped into the role earlier this year and is finishing up his first offseason as the leader of the Knights’ program.
I had the opportunity to speak with the coach about his new role and the visions he has for the Slaughter Charter football program in his maiden voyage as their head coach.
As with any coach in any sport, his prime objective is to win, but Clarkston does not intend on stopping at a winning record and a spot in the playoffs. In his own words, he wants his team “doing things that champions do.”
One of those things champions do is showing up for every practice, and the coach said attendance was a big worry going into this summer.
“One of the challenges we had last year was summer workout attendance,” Clarkston said. “We saw a huge improvement on that this year, and I was very pleased to see how the kids handled being held accountable.”
Clarkston added that although neither attendance nor accountability were quite where he’d like them to be, both aspects of that championship mindset were “moving in the right direction.”
Speaking more on the team's summer preparations as a whole, I asked the coach what specific steps they’ve taken during this offseason to make sure the team is ready to compete right out of the gate. One thing he mentioned was physicality, adding that getting stronger has been a big part of their offseason.
He also said they have been working on “being perfect on every play,” something that is impossible unless every player on the field knows their job on every single play.
Although contact is extremely limited in the summer, it is the perfect time to learn and master that playbook, so players know their responsibilities when it’s time for the real thing.
We then spoke more about the coming season, specifically about what Clarkston believes we can expect from his team this fall.
On offense, Clarkston said “running the ball consistently” will be the key to winning games, adding that he has a talented group of running backs at his disposal to make that possible. Joshua Thomas, Deontae Harris, Willie Bell III and Marrion Perry are all likely to get a fair share of carries this season.
Though the focus of the offense will be on the run game, Clarkston made sure to give special mention to his quarterback, Gage Spinks, as another player to watch out for this fall.
On defense, the coach said “playing fast” would be the key to success. He once again singled out Harris and Perry as players to watch on that side of the ball (each play on defense as well as offense). He also added players like Seth Boitnott, Jayden Lavespere, Eddie Shotwell, Wyatt Knight and Kyron Jackson as others to watch out for on the defensive side.
Lavespere, Shotwell and Knight were all mentioned as major difference-makers on both the offensive and defensive lines, the positions where coach Clarkston believes his team will have the biggest advantage over the competition this fall.
“I believe in our guys up front,” said Clarkston. “We have guys up front that will be able to move people off the ball and help us win in the trenches. If we can win in the trenches, then it will give us a chance in every single ballgame we play.”
The Knights kick off the football season on Aug. 26 in a jamboree against East Feliciana High School.
One week later, on Sept. 2, the team starts it regular season on the road against East Iberville High School.