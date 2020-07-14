Watch news sources and websites for latest info on schools and activities
What school will look like in August is up in the air. But schools are trying to make plans.
Stay in contact with your child’s school by being on the school’s mailings lists (email and postal); checking school social media sites and websites often; and checking with the news media for the latest information for you and your students.
Schools have summer reading lists available online. Some have posted shopping lists, while others have cautioned parents to wait until after school to purchase items.
Most school districts have issued plans based on current information, but as we’ve learned in the past months, those can change. Watch for those changes.
Also remember that other activities are trying to proceed and keep up with deadlines. For instance, if you are showing a steer in the 2021 LSU AgCenter State Livestock Show, the animal must be validated and submitted to the East Feliciana Parish AgCenter office by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Need a coronavirus test?
RKM Primary Care is offering coronavirus testing at any location to anyone with no out-of-pocket expense. An appointment is needed. Call (844) RKM-4YOU for information and to make an appointment.
4-H offering activities
Pre-K to 12th grade readers in East Feliciana, don’t forget the parish 4-H is sponsoring a Summer Reading Challenge open to all in the parish.
Read an age-appropriate book, provide a summary no longer than one page — can be an essay, collage, drawing, etc. By 4:30 p.m., July 31, submit your portfolio of summaries at the Audubon Regional Library for a chance to win cash prizes.
Age categories are PreK to third grade, fourth to sixth grade, seventh to ninth grade and 10th to 12th grade.
East Feliciana Parish 4-H also is offering a Professional Development Series in July. Money Management, at 2:30 p.m. July 21, will look at budgeting, credit scores and investments. Marketing Yourself at 1:20 p.m. July 28 considers personal branding, maximizing opportunities and social media etiquette.
This event is open to all Louisiana youth, especially high school-aged youth, but younger individuals are welcome. For information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2XTHiiM. The viewer must register at least 24 hours in advance for each session to receive the links.
What's happening?
Is your family, club or church doing something — in person or online? Please let us know.
Tell us what's up and send photos to extra@theadvocate.com by noon the Friday before publication on Wednesday the next week.