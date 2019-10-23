Thursday
Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, white dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, white dinner roll, fudge snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, season turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, Mandarin oranges
Games/Southern University Ag Center — Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken breast with barbecue sauce, baked beans, buttered cabbage, whole-wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Oct. 31
Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie
Health Fair — Gonzales (Office Closed): East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.