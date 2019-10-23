Thursday

Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging

Friday

Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, white dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, white dinner roll, fudge snack cake

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, season turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, Mandarin oranges

Games/Southern University Ag Center — Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken breast with barbecue sauce, baked beans, buttered cabbage, whole-wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Oct. 31

Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie

Health Fair — Gonzales (Office Closed): East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

Tags

View comments