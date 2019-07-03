Thursday

Centers closed for the holiday.

Friday

Menu: Smothered bone-in chicken, green beans with peppers, sour cream and chive potatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pudding cup

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Country meatballs, broccoli and cauliflower, cream style corn, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fig bar snack cake

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits/biscuit/jelly/margarine, escalloped apples, orange-tangerine juice, fruit and grain bar

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken fajita bowl, brown rice, shredded cheddar, Southwest vegetable blend, seasoned spinach, whole-wheat crackers, mixed fruit cup

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana, Sponsor — Wellcare

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

July 11

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, cardinal citrus gelatin

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks/S.U. Ag Center — Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

