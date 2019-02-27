Spring seminar
The LSU AgCenter Feliciana Spring Seminar Series is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Scheduled topics and speakers include "Louisiana Black Bear Conservation" by Paul Davidson and "Small Fruits for the Landscape" by Mary Helen Ferguson. Refreshments will be provided.
Annual Scout garage sale
Boy Scout Troop 51 will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at the Jackson Civic Center.
Market during Mardi Gras
If you are not too busy celebrating Mardi Gras, the place to be Saturday is the monthly market held in downtown Clinton. There, shoppers will find fresh produce, yard eggs, live and dressed bunnies, jams and jellies, porch furniture, shrubs ready to plant, and more. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon around the Courthouse Square.
Mardi Gras in East Feliciana
- Feliciana Family and Friends 14th annual Mardi Gras parade is at noon Saturday in Clinton. The theme is "Signs of Your Time." To enter the parade, contact Sheilla Flowers at (225) 615-5137 or Sflower8@bellsouth.net or call Tongia Sanders at (225)719.0586 or Genella Carter at (225) 202-4990. Grand marshal is Danny Johnson, queen is Mary Morgan Dufor, and king is Rickey Collins. The parade starts and ends at Clinton Middle School on Feliciana Drive. It heads up Bank Street, turns on Woodville and then Liberty heading around the Courthouse, before turning on Jackson and then Church Street headed back to the school.
- Mardi Gras in Wilson is Tuesday. The parade rolls at 11 a.m. The theme is "It's a Family Affair." Lineup is at 10:30 a.m. on Carruth Road. Pick up your lineup number at Wilson Town Hall before the parade. Vendors will be on site. Contact Susan Guillory at (225) 629-5415.
Upcoming events
- The 48th annual Audubon Pilgrimage is March 15-17.
- East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce golf tournament is March 18. Call (225) 634-7155 for information or to register.
- The 54th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show is March 29-31.
- Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam Session is March 30 in St. Francisville.
- Parish 2 Parish Networking Luncheon for the chambers in East and West Feliciana parishes is April 11. Contact BJ Militello at (225) 346-8343 or bjm@batonrougebbb.org.
- Lip Sync Battle is April 13 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Call (225) 784-8447 to sign up.
- The second annual Spring Fling Fun Pickleball Tournament is April 27. Contact Pat Heurtin at patheurtin@aol.com or Howard Ward at ward1594@cox.net.
- The West Feliciana High Royal Blue Club Spring Swing golf scramble is April 28. Contact Shelley Genre at (225) 635-4561 or sgenres@wfpsb.org.
- Angola's Spring Rodeo is April 27-28. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com for tickets.
- Color the Night, a fundraiser at Barn Hill Preserve, is May 11.
- The sixth annual Walker Percy Weekend is May 31-June 2 in St. Francisville.
- State parks in the area have many events scheduled. Check crt.state.la.us or with the parks directly for specifics.