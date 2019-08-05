CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury took the initial step Monday to fill two vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission and reappoint or replace two other members whose terms are expiring.
The jury voted to advertise for applicants to fill vacancies created by the resignations of members Chip Bunch and Joe Howell.
Applications also will be accepted to fill two more vacancies, as the terms of Alzatta Cox and Shirley Anderson are expiring. Anderson and Cox will have the opportunity to apply for reappointment.
Former Police Juror Larry Beauchamp went home disappointed on two fronts after the jury declined to name him to a vacancy on the board that runs Gas Utility District 2 in the parish.
The jury's Executive Committee recommended Ricky Dawson for the gas board seat, although Beauchamp questioned the ethics of having Dawson join his son on the board.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he does not believe having both Dawsons on the board constitutes a violation of the state ethics code, although he said if one existed it would be against Ricky Dawson for joining the board.
Juror Chris Hall could not get a second to his motion to appoint Beauchamp.
Jurors also could not give Beauchamp a definite answer on when he could expect to see a bridge replaced on Bank Street Extension.
Beauchamp was told the jury is working on getting rights of way for a possible bypass road to avoid the problem bridge, but the former juror said he sees gravel trucks, concrete trucks and garbage trucks crossing the bridge.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said the state had ordered the bridge closed to all but local traffic.
Beauchamp said he wants the bridge repaired to allow him to harvest timber on his property this fall.