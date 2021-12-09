On Nov. 20, Trinity Baptist Church wanted to show their love to Jackson, so it handed out Thanksgiving meals.
Church members of all ages cooked 11 turkeys, nine cakes, and oodles of vegetables. They fixed plates and brought them to the gazebo by town hall to hand out.
Rebekah Heinz, the pastor’s sister said, "This was our fifth year giving out free Thanksgiving lunches. It is always a very humbling experience to be able to give back to the community. Our church has been very blessed, and we count it a privilege to bless others with a free meal and to be able to share the Gospel with them. We served 200 free Thanksgiving lunches this year and are hoping to be able to do even more next year."
The Rev. Philip Mitchell, Trinity's pastor, said, “Our main focus at Trinity Baptist Church is to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all who will listen. … I pray that with every lunch that was handed out people can experience true agape love. We hope to far exceed our efforts next year and every year following.”
Were there any results for their efforts? They think so because all their members of all ages helped in some way and the following Sunday they hope to see some new faces in their congregation because of the love they showed in town.
The church also frequently donates to Helping in His Name Food Bank of Jackson, and they donated a brand-new freezer one year to the food bank.