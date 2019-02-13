A class that prepares and qualifies people to apply to take the Louisiana State Nurse Aide Exam will start March 11 and end May 10 at the Baton Rouge Community College Jackson Site. Classes will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the school announced.
There is a shortage of nursing assistants in the Felicianas and Zachary, as well as in Baton Rouge, a news release said.
Registered nurse Glenda Jenkins, of Jackson, will be the instructor. Students will receive 45 hours of classroom instruction and 80 hours of clinical instruction. Enrollment is limited to 10 students. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. There are no out-of-state fees for Mississippi residents. The class is nursing fundamentals HCNA1215.
Contact Ginger Jones or come in for additional enrollment information. Call (225) 310-5124 or email jonesg@mybrcc.edu.