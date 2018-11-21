In 2012, the National Research Council introduced a new set of student performance expectations in science. Through a collaborative, state-led process, a three-pronged set of Next Generation Science Standards has evolved.
The three aspects of these standards are disciplinary core ideas, science and engineering practices, and "crosscutting" concepts that explore connections among the four domains of science: physical science, life science, earth and space science and engineering design, according to a news release.
At West Feliciana Middle School, teachers are working to provide students with hands-on learning experiences that will allow them to master the Next Generation Science Standards.