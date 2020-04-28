West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, through its Office of Homeland Security, received a donation of cloth face masks from Hanesbrand Inc. and distributed them to residents Friday and Saturday.
East Feliciana was to hand out masks on Monday.
Sheriff-elect and Homeland Security Director Brian Spillman said, “Our citizens have been doing a great job limiting their exposure and reducing the spread of the virus here in West Feliciana. This donation will allow us to provide a little more protection for those times when we’re required to visit the grocery store, pharmacy, etc.”
Hanes, along with 11 other brands, retrofitted their factories to make face masks to help combat the aggressive spread of COVID-19. To date, the company has made more than 320 million masks. These all-cotton face masks are washable, reusable and designed for everyday wear.