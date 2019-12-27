Cardell Smith, a sophomore at West Feliciana High School, helps Kevin McQuarn create a film about Cat Island. Smith is filming a segment with William Daniel and Don Puckett, both members of the board of directors for the Friends of Cat Island.
Provided photo
Working on a film on Cat Island are, from left, Kevin McQuarn, William Daniel, Cardell Smith and Don Puckett.