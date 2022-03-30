Amelia Kent, who, along with her husband, Russell, owns and operates Kent Farms in Clinton, is among eight prominent voices in the U.S. food and agriculture sectors to come on board as farmer envoys for Solutions from the Land.
The Kents raise and market cattle in most segments of the beef industry, including cow/calf, stockers, replacement heifers, direct marketing beef and feeding cattle to finish.
Amelia Kent is a fifth-generation farmer, though she and her husband founded and built their current operation from the ground up. She chairs the Louisiana Beef Industry Council and Louisiana Farm Bureau’s Livestock Advisory Committee, and she serves as a regional council representative and on the Policies and Resolutions Committee for Land O’Lakes Inc.
She is a former member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and the CBB Executive Committee, and previously served on the Louisiana Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
She joins other nationally renowned farmers who will share Solutions' vision for a 21st Century "Agricultural Renaissance" that enable all forms and scales of agriculture to innovate, sustain productivity, enhance resilience to climate change and other shocks, and move the world toward achieving global sustainable development goals, a news release said.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amelia to our envoy team," said Solutions President Ernie Shea. "We look forward to helping her and her fellow envoys share their insights and experiences producing food, feed, fiber, clean energy and a wide range of high value ecosystem services with decision makers and agricultural stakeholders across the world."