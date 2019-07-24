Thursday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry-kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch, confetti coleslaw, banana

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Beef tips with gravy over rice, Normandy blend vegetables, spinach romaine salad with Italian, white dinner roll, fruit and grain bar

Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sliced ham sandwich with American cheese on whole wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, mustard greens, salad with fat free ranch, cornbread, fruit

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Aug. 1

Menu unavailable.

Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

