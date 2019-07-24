Thursday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry-kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch, confetti coleslaw, banana
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Beef tips with gravy over rice, Normandy blend vegetables, spinach romaine salad with Italian, white dinner roll, fruit and grain bar
Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced ham sandwich with American cheese on whole wheat bread, lettuce/tomato/mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, mustard greens, salad with fat free ranch, cornbread, fruit
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Aug. 1
Menu unavailable.
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.