A Feliciana legend: Billy Andrews and the first Monday Night Football game
If you happened to watch the NFL’s first "Monday Night Football" game a couple weeks ago, you may have been surprised to see film footage of East Feliciana’s own Billy Andrews from Sept. 21, 1970. Andrews intercepted a pass and ran 25 yards for a touchdown, helping the Cleveland Browns defeat the previous year's Super Bowl champions, the New York Jets (31-21).
Who did he intercept? Well that would be Hall of Famer Joe Willie Namath. The announcers for the game also bring back memories for sports fans as Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and “Dandy” Don Meredith were in the booth.
Andrews did not start the famous first Monday night game but when he came in, he made an impact. On the play, Andrews commented that “it was thrilling. Realize that in those days players from small colleges were considered long shots. You had to double and triple prove yourself. After that particular interception, I was no longer too small, too slow or from too small a school. It changed everything about what people thought of me.”
How he got there is quite a story. An old football program on display at Bank of Zachary identifies Andrews as a 98-pound eighth-grader on the Clinton High football team coached by Hubert Polk and Bill Ourso. Andrews indicated that he started at center in 10th grade at a whopping 132 pounds when Ed Freeman was injured on an offensive line that included 240-plus-pounders Marvin Holland, Roland Huson, Chili Ray Strain and Ben Roy Strain. He also started at linebacker as a 10th-grader.
After starring at Clinton High, Andrews played football at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he was a four-year starter and later a 13th-round pick of the Browns in 1967.
Fast forward and the 98-pound eighth-grader from Clinton had become a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker in the NFL. His arsenal was not limited to just playing linebacker. He also deep snapped and played special teams.
His NFL career spanned 10 years. He played linebacker for the Browns from 1967-1974, the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 1976-1977.
What did a 13th-round draft choice sign for in 1967? Billy made $12,000 per year with a $3,500 signing bonus. He got an additional $1,500 when he made the Browns team.
“Even the high draft choice guys weren’t making much more than that,” he said.
Andrews’ work with NFL Players Association helped them get paid ($50) for preseason games.
A coach from LSU that felt Andrews might be undersized as a high-schooler later ended up coaching against Andrews and the Browns while on the staff of the Detroit Lions. After the Browns thoroughly beat the Lions, Andrews commented that he saw the coach after the game and joked, “I guess I’m too small for you still.”
“Winning and playing in two NFL championship games and making the playoffs five different years were great moments,” Andrews said. Other pro football highlights for Andrews included intercepting Heisman Trophy and New England Patriots rookie quarterback Jim Plunkett twice in a game.
Andrews also had the opportunity to play against the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins in the playoffs. “We played them in the first round and we were ahead going into the fourth quarter. Playing against that team and having them on the ropes was a high and a low,” Andrews commented. Playoffs were also critical because the players received an extra paycheck to go along with their modest salaries.
Andrews' biggest highlight was “being with Leroy Kelly, Paul Warfield, Gary Collins, Gene Hickerson and other guys that are in the NFL Hall of Fame and also being able to play against Larry Csonka and Walter Payton.” Andrews modestly commented that he often “pinched himself and wondered am I really here?”
Though the NFL gave opportunity to Andrews, the NFL owes Andrews and his 1960s and 1970s NFL contemporaries (and earlier) who gave back to the NFL more than was given them. It was his and earlier generations that were the shoulders upon which the league was built. Andrews worked with the players association. His passion for the game and the importance of team was exemplified in his Browns playing streak of 90 games.
The next time you see a NFL player leave the game for a bruise and not return, consider the sacrifice made by Andrews and his contemporaries. While playing with the Chiefs, Andrews had a neck injury that paralyzed his legs for a couple minutes and required him to be taken off the field on a stretcher. He played the next week. Andrews notes, “That was the way it was.”
When he retired, he bought family property on La. 10 east of Clinton and ran the dairy and cows. Andrews and his wife, Kay, have three children (Will, Bridget and Katie) and six grandchildren.
As a kid, I only knew him as “cousin Billy who played in the NFL.” One day on a trip out to our farm, we passed by the dairy and my father out of nowhere elaborated, “Billy was as tough as they come and unlike the prima donnas of today, played special teams.”
Andrews and family caught up with his old Browns teammate John Garlington’s son Seth and family on Sept. 16 at the New Orleans Saints and Browns game in New Orleans. John Garlington, now deceased, was an All-American at LSU and was one of Andrews' best friends with the Browns. “John and I were lifetime friends. My children and John’s were raised like they were brothers and sisters and it was good to get together.” On the Saints and Browns game, Andrews commented that “it was a great game we would have won if we had a kicker.”
