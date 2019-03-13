Go where the sports take you
Missing a game you planned to attend results in a bad sports day.
The latest bad sports day was March 7, when the Lady Saints softball team played Dunham at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Heavy traffic was partly to blame, but the real problem was Coach Shelley Genre’s Lady Saints mercy ruled Dunham 10-0 thus shortening the game. And the next night, the Lady Saints defeated Slaughter Charter 11-0.
But March 7 was not over, and a bad sport day turned into a great sports day. After watching the Lady Saints and Dunham leave the park, a look across the sidewalk yielded the sight of the West Feliciana Middle School Saints softball team engaged in a battle with STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. According to parents in attendance, WFMS softball team held a 1-1 record going into the STEM game and are coached by J.B. “Coach Papa G” Genre, as in the father of WFHS softball coach Shelley Genre.
The score was 3-1 when I began watching WFMS pitcher Gabby Orcino struggle through a 3-run inning to give STEM a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
The Lady Saints would fight back to score four runs in the bottom of the third in part by a single from Emma Cutrer that drove in two runs. STEM held the lead 6-5 but despite a slight rain and only 10 minutes left, they played on for one more inning. Orcino held STEM to a run and the Saints came to bat down 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth.
Autumn Corey led things off with a sharply hit single. Abby Guillory followed with a deep fly ball that was caught. Madeline Shultze hit a blooper to the STEM pitcher and forced an error to score Corey and in the process matriculated all the way to third base. Emma Cutrer went down in the count 1-2 before hitting a grounder to first base that was misplayed scoring Schultze to tie the score. Cassidy Wheeler came to the plate with two outs and hits Cutrer in for the winning run from second base. Cutrer’s trek to home plate was fraught with danger as she was caught in a rundown and had to desperately dive for the winning run that gave the WFMS softball team and “Papa G” a 2-1 record on the season.
Saints boys and girls compete in Bronco Relays
The West Feliciana girls finished second in the team standings and the boys fifth in the March 8 Louisiana Farm Bureau Bronco Relays at Zachary. The Zachary boys and girls won both divisions.
The high point was the boys 100-meter, which pitted Zachary's multitime 400-meter state champion Sean Burrell against West Feliciana’s reigning 100-meter champion and Baylor signee Kam Jackson. It ended in a dead heat with both runners clocked at 10.81 seconds in drizzling rain. Jackson won by a nose in the photo finish. In the 400-meter, Jackson finished third to Burrell.
The West Feliciana boys finished second in the pole vault (Aiden Holland) and the 4x100m relay, and third in the long jump (Jace Cazabat).
First-place finishers for the girls were Destiny Mitchell in the high jump (4-8) and long jump (16-7.5) and the 4x800m relay team (10:30.78). Second-place finishers for the Lady Saints were Destiny Mitchell (400 m), Kelly Goff (1600 m) and Adriana Hodges (long jump).
The Lady Saints were without Kennedy London who was running in the national Indoor Championships in New York. London finished in sixth place in the 55 m hurdles finals with a time of 8.75 after running the same distance in 8.15 during the preliminary round.