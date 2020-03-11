Thursday

Menu: Smothered chicken breast, candied sweet potatoes, green peas with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Tuna salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, potato chowder, winter blend vegetables, pineapple

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Meatball hoagie with Creole sauce, lima beans, capri blend vegetables, applesauce

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, garden salad with dressing, seasoned turnip greens, cornbread/margarine, chocolate chip cream pie snack cake

Games/St. Patrick's Day Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken fettuccine, zucchini with red peppers, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit punch

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

March 19

Menu: Breakfast sausage or slice ham, grits/escalloped apples, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

