East Feliciana Public Schools joined with school districts across Louisiana to celebrate School Board Recognition Month during January. Over 640 locally elected school board members throughout Louisiana were to be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.
This year’s theme “School Boards Matter! Navigating to Success” reinforces the role school boards play in promoting and advocating for quality education and the ownership they take for governing their local public schools, a news release said.
Serving on East Feliciana Parish School Board are Board President Richard Terrell, Board Vice President Mitch Harrell, Michael Ray Bradford, Edward Brooks Jr., J.D. Dantzler, Lillian Drake, Emily Hagan-Hurst, Melvin Hollins, Joyce Kent, Paul Kent, Rufus Nesbitt and Derald Spears Sr.
“2020 has been a challenging year. I want to commend our School Board for their continued leadership and adaptability as we remain focused on providing all of our children with high-quality curriculum, well-prepared educators, and safe and welcoming learning environments,” said East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville.
During the past year, the East Feliciana Parish School Board has taken a leadership role in making investments in these three key areas, the release said. Each investment was made without any increased cost to local taxpayers, the release said.
These are:
- Investments in technology, which include working to provide every student and teacher with a personal device for their academic use and providing over 400 Verizon MiFi JetPacks to families with limited or no internet connectivity.
- Enhanced cleaning protocols and improved accessibility and safety features at each school site.
- Job-embedded professional development to all teachers through a partnership with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
“We appreciate our community’s ongoing support for public education in East Feliciana Parish,” Netterville said. “Working together, we can ensure that each and every one of our children thrive with purpose.”
More information about East Feliciana Public Schools is available at efschools.net.