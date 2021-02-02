East Feliciana COA offers transportation, sets board meeting schedule
The East Feliciana Council on Aging Board announced its meeting dates for 2021. The group will meet March 11, June 10, Sept. 9 as its annual meeting, and Dec. 9.
While the COA facilities are closed because of the pandemic, it does offer free transportation for senior citizens. The transportation is available to all parish residents of any age for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. However, it is free for older residents. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.
Pre-K Roundup moves online
East Feliciana public schools will hold its annual Pre-K Round-Up online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at http://efschools.net for Pre-K for the 2021-2022 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683.8277.
USDA temporarily suspends debt collection
Due to the national public health emergency caused by coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Jan. 27 the temporary suspension of past-due debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers under the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency.
USDA will temporarily suspend nonjudicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice. USDA will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to stop judicial foreclosures and evictions on accounts that were previously referred to the Department of Justice. Additionally, USDA has extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers. In addition, for the Guaranteed Loan program, flexibilities have been made available to lenders to assist in servicing their customers.
Help the dogs by walking
Download the ResQWalk app onto your phone to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press “start.” It runs in the background so you can check emails, text and use your phone. Once the walk is over, press “finish.” The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the designated donations of the month. It's a way to contribute to the mission of Must Luv Dogs.
Area state sites hosting events in February
Audubon State Historic Site will host a War of 1812 Encampment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. See costumed volunteers re-create the sights and sounds of the war though living history demonstrations, drills, clothing talks and musket as well as cannon firing demonstrations.
All state health restrictions will be in place. An admission is charged. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.
Port Hudson State Historic Site is hosting a History Hike on Feb. 13 and a Saturday Morning Bird Walk on Feb. 20.
The History Hike is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and explores the battlefield, its front lines; rifle pits and trenches; and artifacts from the property. The hike is for families with children ages 6 and older. Fees $4 plus park admission.
The Saturday Morning Bird Walk is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is for novice and experienced birders. It is a 1- to 2-mile guided hike to look for the many species of birds found on the site and includes fields, pond, stream edges, creek bottoms and forest. The event is for adults and children 12 and up accompanied by an adult. Fee is $4.
Both events are limited to 10 people and require advanced registration. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Participants must bring their own masks, hat, bottle of water, sunscreen, bug spray, binoculars and camera. Contact Daniel at porthudson@crt.la.gov or (225) 654-3775 with questions.