On Nov. 17, Trinity Baptist Church in Jackson showed its love to the community by handing out Thanksgiving meals. Members of the church cooked nine turkeys, baked cakes and served up vegetables. Then they fixed plates and brought them to the gazebo by the Town Hall to hand out the meals.
"This was our third year giving out free Thanksgiving lunches. It is always a very humbling experience to be able to give back to the community," said Dana Mitchell, the pastor’s wife. "Our church has been very blessed, and we count it a privilege to bless others with a free meal and to be able to share the Gospel with them. We served 200 free Thanksgiving lunches this year and are hoping to be able to do even more next year."
Trinity’s pastor, the Rev. Philip Mitchell, said, “Our main focus at Trinity Baptist Church is to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all who will listen. I pray that with every lunch that was handed out people can experience true agape love.”
The church also provides frequently to Helping in His Name Food Bank of Jackson, and it donated a new freezer one year to the food bank.