The Deep South Stock Horse Show Association focuses on Western Pleasure and Speed Events for youth and adult riders from southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
The group strives to offer healthy and friendly competition in an effort to aid riders in skill development, a news release said. Deep South hosts monthly horse shows at the Clinton Arena and classes in the Western Pleasure discipline and timed speed events.
Classes are available to riders of all ages, and spectators are always welcome.
Deep South's 2020 Show Schedule is March 21, April 4, May 16, June 13, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10 and Nov. 7. All shows are at the Clinton Arena, 14730 La. 10, in Clinton. Pleasure classes begin at 9 a.m., and timed event classes begin at 1:30 p.m.
The order of classes is Showmanship, Trail, Walk-Trot, Western Pleasure, Horsemanship, Western Riding, Ranch Horse Pleasure, Quads, Stakes, Poles, Barrels, Straight Away Barrels and Arena Race.