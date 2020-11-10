Christmas is coming
The Women’s Service League of West Feliciana announced Christmas in the Country is happening, just in different formats.
Changes are being made to allow the parade to happen Dec. 6. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. with the parade at 2 p.m. Float judging is at 1 p.m. Do not have anyone dressed as Santa on your float, as one is provided by the parade sponsors. The parade is not providing throws and asks that Tootsie Rolls not be thrown as street sweepers cannot pick them up.
Horses are allowed but must be pulling something or be harnessed to something. Trailer wheels must be covered. For questions, contact Natalie Wood at nataliewood283@gmail.com.
Also, Santa in the Park will be an outdoor event at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the West Feliciana Sports Park to allow family spacing in response to COVID-19. The West Feliciana High School cheerleaders and theater students will perform and photos with Santa will be allowed in a fun “six feet y’all” way. The Service League is not providing food at and will not be giving refunds if canceled due to bad weather. Families are welcome to bring picnic food and lawn chairs or blankets. Information on tickets to come.
Children's Christmas play planned
The Feliciana Kids Christmas Play “The Wonder of Christmas” will be performed at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 13 at Feliciana Baptist Church, 12385 Haynes Street, Clinton. All kids up to sixth grade are invited to participate. Practice started last week and continues Nov. 15, 22 and Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church.
Dodge the Rona to benefit education
Instead of its annual dodge ball fundraiser, West Feliciana Education Foundation is holding “Dodge the Rona,” an online auction. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/westfel/welcome, to see the details.
Shelter needs fosters
The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends group posted on Facebook that the group’s shelter is full. It is seeking fosters for animals as there is a waitlist. Also home-to-home adoptions, can be done. Contact Mary Reese at the shelter, (225) 635-5801.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862.