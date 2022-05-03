Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., in Clinton.

Wednesday

Devotional talk: 11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Friday

Office closed

Annual Picnic, 9410 Plank Road, Clinton (formerly The Learning Center). Live music, bingo, door prizes and fried fish for all East Feliciana seniors 60 and older. Attendees must pre-register. Call (225) 683-9862 to reserve a meal.

Monday, May 9

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tai Chi Exercise Class: noon

Tuesday, May 10

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Transportation

Transportation is provided to all residents, any age, of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.

Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.