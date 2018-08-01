East Feliciana High School welcomed students last week for orientation.
Students signed up for clubs and programs, paid fees, picked up information and meet teachers.
School starts Aug. 8 in East Feliciana.
In West Feliciana, Superintendent Hollis Milton said his staff is ready for school to start.
“We are excited about the 2018-2019 school year as we offer more opportunities so that students can connect, explore, and grow academically, socially and emotionally at each school," Milton said. "Working together, we look forward to another great year in West Fel.”
Changes include:
- At Bains Lower, the STEM program will be offered as an elective to students in our pre-K program and expand the 1-to-1 technology initiative in the form of Chromebooks to first grade classrooms.
- At Bains, fifth-graders will have the opportunity to learn Spanish online. Third-graders will take advantage of the school's 1-to-1 technology initiative with Chromebooks in the classrooms.
- WFMS will offer a new virtual reality lab to students in STEM and as an enrichment lab for science courses. WFMS will also expand its incentive programs to offer more rewards to students who demonstrate good citizenship, good attendance, strong academic performance and leadership.
- WFHS will introduce the West Fel Super Fan program to promote extracurricular activities, athletics and reward its loyal fans. WFHS has partnered with LSU to offer more courses in computer science, engineering and robotics.
- All schools will enhance STEM programs to incorporate highly competitive robotics programs through joining a national program, First.
Across all schools in West Feliciana, new safety features have been added to the facilities, such as a buzzer system for entry into each building and the addition of more cameras in strategic places.
"We are using new software to increase communications internally for a quicker response in case of emergency," Milton said. "We are training with our sheriff’s department and we will continue to have a school resource officer at each school. We are also providing CPR and AED training to our entire staff with a minimum of 8 employees at each school site who will become CPR certified."