East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings June 1-July 13:
June 1
Michael Heirtzler: 3176 La. 956, Ethel; 21; simple battery, simple criminal damage to property
June 2
Courtland Ray: 3285 Gilead Road, Clinton; 29; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles
Victor Conrad: 7180 Lemon Road, Clinton; 25; parole violation
Jaqualin Dunn: 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson; 28; bench warrants
June 5
Amber Wambolt: 9726 Bank St., Clinton; 33; domestic abuse aggravated battery with child endangerment
June 7
Cory Guy: 6174 Upper CC Road, Clinton; 33; aggravated flight from officer, resisting arrest, no proof of insurance, headlamps
June 9
Derrick Ross: 9861 Grace Lane, Clinton; 43; three counts bench warrants
June 10
Cynthia Jones: 10108 Anna Moore Lane, Ethel; 51; resisting an officer, fugitive warrants, theft, entry/remaining in place, battery of a police officer, bench warrant-failure to appear
Tonio Sullivan: 1100 La. 67, Slaughter; 33; failure to pay child support obligation
June 12
Tyler Kilgore: 4217 Chestnut Drive, Zachary; 36; bench warrant
Byron Thomas: 10134 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; 54; aggravated battery
June 13
Tarrick Williams: 10835 Wilson St., Clinton; 28; simple battery
June 14
Jeremy Winston: 10208 Grabault Road, Bastrop; 32; possession of synthetic cannabinoid inside a penal institution
Tommy Lee Lowe: 3071 Market St., Jackson; 53; dating partner abuse with child endangerment
June 16
William Marshall: 3513 La. 63, Clinton; 45; resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner
June 18
Kentral Jackson: 122 Bilbo St., Woodville, Mississippi; 40; possession of Schedule II, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrant
Louis Ringo: 2262 La. 10, Jackson; 44; felon in possession of a firearm
June 19
Lacy Copeland: 30962 Brownbud St., Denham Springs; 32; two counts bench warrants
Darron Bernard: 5130 Fryer Ave., Central; 23; fugitive
June 24
Antoine Bower: 5236 E. May St., Zachary; 33; drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, two counts bench warrants
Tonya Neal: 4200 La. 956, Ethel; 39; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia
June 25
Brittany Maschino: 3671 Market St., Jackson; 32; two counts fugitive warrants
Tere Morris: 12441 E. Sheraton Ave., Baton Rouge; 29; fugitive warrant
June 26
James Dunn: 2308 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 62; criminal trespassing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
June 27
Felton Johnson: 3630 La. 955, Ethel; 46; domestic abuse battery
Clarissa Mims: 2256 Midway Road, Slaughter; 33; theft
Phillip Lentz: 4213 Church Point Road, Gonzales; 55; theft
Eugene Haley: 2836 Cottage St., Jackson; 59; possession of stolen things
July 1
Alfonzo Whitfield: 4318 La. 956, Ethel; 33; bench warrant
Bennie Covington Jr.: 13066 La. 955, Ethel; 30; bench warrant
Brithani Hatfield: 8651 Cook Road, Denham Springs; 36; driving while intoxicated-second, resisting arrest, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation
Troy Collins, 10319 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 43; disturbing the peace
Jamal Edwards: 2740 Donner St., New Orleans; 33; bench warrant
July 3
Justin Davis: 3118 Landmore Drive, Slaughter, 39; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, prohibited acts with distribution of drugs, stop and yield signs
July 4
Michael Minton: 2246 Midway Road, Slaughter; 48; domestic abuse battery
July 6
Lee Edward Scott: homeless; age not listed; remaining after forbidden, resisting officer with force
Alvin McCray Jr.: 8107 La. 955, Ethel; 41; resisting officer with force
Dennis Terry: 7230 Gilead Road, Clinton; 39; fugitive for Gonzales Police Department
July 7
Derrick Taplin: 105 Smith Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 45; three counts bench warrants
Joann Matthews: 6701 Scott Road, Jackson; 45; second-degree battery
July 11
Jerry White: 1452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 44; theft, criminal trespass
Gary Akton: 7024 La. 10, Jackson; 42; two counts bench warrants
July 12
LaQuitla Thomas: 11900 Old South Drive, Clinton; 36; probation hold
Artonious Anderson: 16721 Stephanie Ave., Baton Rouge; 24; fugitive
Lucas Boyd: street not listed, Ethel; 36; probation hold
Dalton Carpenter: 5454 La. 19, Ethel; 31; bench warrant
Charleston Taylor: Richardson Loop, Jackson; 26; bench warrant
July 13
Jemarcus Coston: 9910 La. 10, Ethel; 42; obstruction of roadway
Garrett Lea: 1802 La. 966, Slaughter; 28; bench warrant
Darius Jefferson: 13034 La. 955, Ethel; 40; probation revocation