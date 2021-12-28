Upon wrapping up a successful 2021 season, the West Feliciana volleyball team has received a multitude of postseason honors, with head coach Arika Scott being named the District 5 Division III coach of the year.
Scott led a team that received a multitude of individual awards. Three players were named All-District — sophomore Lauren Cazabat, junior Taja Loften and senior Sarah Smith. Receiving All-District honorable mentions were senior Olivia Kent, senior Kali Nettles, junior Emma Cutrer and freshman Samaria Berry.
Named to the All-Academic team were Smith, Kent, senior Kaitlyn McClure and senior Emily McEachern.
Multiple local football players receive All-District honors
Feliciana schools were well represented on the All-District teams.
West Feliciana High School players received a multitude of All-District honors. Making the first team were wide receiver Aeneaus “Neno” Lemay, linebacker Delvin Whitaker and offensive lineman Wyles Gilfoil. The honors did not stop there as second team recipients were offensive lineman R.E. Barrow, tight end Xave Willis, defensive back Titus Washington and punter Archer Pangburn.
The Saints’ All-District lineup was rounded out by a plethora of honorable mentions including Joel Rogers, Jaterrius Johnson, Jaden Moore, Pedro Johnson, Ted Jackson, Jontre Cummings and Joseph Rogers.
East Feliciana High School also had quite a few players who received All-District honors. Wide receiver Treydez Green, offensive lineman LaKendrick Richardson, linebacker Stanley Gilmore, defensive back Quen’Braylon Dunn and freshman utility player John Barely Dawson were all-named to the first team. Offensive lineman Trevon Green, running back Tom Hayes, running back Chandler Wilson, quarterback Mills Dawson, defensive lineman Quade Harris, linebacker Nyron Johnson and defensive back Ta’Kari White were named to the second team. Dunn was also named to the second team as a wide receiver, which goes to show how big of an impact the junior had on both sides of the ball this season.
Slaughter Charter also left a massive footprint on their All-District team, with a host of players being named to the first team. Those players were quarterback and punter Justin Carmena, running back Patrick Clarkston, offensive lineman LaDarius Irvin, defensive lineman Jayden Lavespere, linebacker Elijah Henderson, linebacker Vontrell Guy and defensive back Marrion Perry.
Slaughter Charter players named to the second team were running back and linebacker Deontae Harris, wide receiver Joshua Thomas, offensive lineman Curtis Miller, defensive lineman Landon Wall and defensive back Waylon Buquoi. Also making an appearance on the second team were Lavespere as an offensive lineman, Irvin as a defensive lineman and Clarkston as a linebacker. Harris was named to the second team both as a running back and a linebacker, highlighting his work on both sides of the ball as well. Finally, we come to the All-District honorable mentions — freshman linebacker Kyron Jackson and junior offensive lineman Wyatt Knight.