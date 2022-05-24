The Silliman Institute Class of 2022 graduated at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the school.
Graduates:
Katherine Grace Bauer
Grace Katherine Bergeron
Colt Lane Blanchard
Cole James Caime
Zachary Blake Caruso
John David Clement
Logan Olivia Cunningham
Cassie Elaine Decoteau
Garrett Lee Dooley
Jonathan David Elbourne
Donalyn Casie Freemyer
Matilda Kajsa Laura Green
Aydan Matthew Gros
Hollie Renee Hausey
Michaela Grace Henry
Hudson Merritt Hooge
John Alan-Michael Horne
Taylin Leighann Jacobs
Layton Kelly Dousay
Kensley Sue Lantrip
Matthew Connor LeJeune
Owen Graye McDaniel
Sydney Rhese Miller
Michael Wade Payne
Paris Lanee Prestridge
Samuel Jeffrey Richards
Jared Mitchell Shaffer
Camryn Leigh Sibley
Ashton Marie Siebert
Olivia Noelle Simpson
Dakota Chase Skipper
Jesse Brandon Smith
Jacob Ryan Stevens
Jacie Neill Stringer
Brennan Michael Temple
Caleb Morgan Travis
Chase Matthew Tucker
Sydney Francis Vines
Alainna Grace Weaver
Isaac Cole Whittington
Melodie Grace Wolfe