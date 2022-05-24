The Silliman Institute Class of 2022 graduated at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the school.

Graduates:

Katherine Grace Bauer

Grace Katherine Bergeron

Colt Lane Blanchard

Cole James Caime

Zachary Blake Caruso

John David Clement

Logan Olivia Cunningham

Cassie Elaine Decoteau

Garrett Lee Dooley

Jonathan David Elbourne

Donalyn Casie Freemyer

Matilda Kajsa Laura Green

Aydan Matthew Gros

Hollie Renee Hausey

Michaela Grace Henry

Hudson Merritt Hooge

John Alan-Michael Horne

Taylin Leighann Jacobs

Layton Kelly Dousay

Kensley Sue Lantrip

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Matthew Connor LeJeune

Owen Graye McDaniel

Sydney Rhese Miller

Michael Wade Payne

Paris Lanee Prestridge

Samuel Jeffrey Richards

Jared Mitchell Shaffer

Camryn Leigh Sibley

Ashton Marie Siebert

Olivia Noelle Simpson

Dakota Chase Skipper

Jesse Brandon Smith

Jacob Ryan Stevens

Jacie Neill Stringer

Brennan Michael Temple

Caleb Morgan Travis

Chase Matthew Tucker

Sydney Francis Vines

Alainna Grace Weaver

Isaac Cole Whittington

Melodie Grace Wolfe