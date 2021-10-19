Join the Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District and America's conservation districts as they participate in the annual Conservation Poster Contest.
The Conservation Poster Contest takes place during October with the theme "Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities."
The contest will have five categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Local judging will occur Nov. 2. Entries must be received no later than 11 a.m. Oct. 26. The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District will award first, second and third prizes in each category. All first place entries in the local contest will be sent to compete in the statewide contest.
The top two posters in each category of the statewide contest will receive monetary prizes of $75 for first place and $50 for second place in the LACD Auxiliary Contest. All first place entries from the state contest will move on to the national contest where the nation winners will receive additional monetary prizes.
This year's theme, "Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities," focuses on the importance of forests. Trees are vital. As the biggest plants on the planet, they absorb carbon from the atmosphere, stabilize the soil, filter water, provide healthy habitat for wildlife and offer many additional benefits — for nature, people and biodiversity, a press release said. Not only is it necessary to protect existing trees and plant new ones, but it's also important to advocate and educate about trees and forest conservation within your community, the release added.
For information about the conservation poster contest and other conservation issues, contact Arlene Culpepper at the Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District office, 9752 Plank Road, Clinton, La., 70722, or call (225) 683-8538 ext. 3. Email is felicianaswcd@gmail.com. Office hours are Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.