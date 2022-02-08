Sharon Gouedy stood in front of an extensive display of pickled vegetables at Saturday's Clinton Market.
She was also selling animals and fresh eggs.
Karen Harris, from Pride, sat in her booth surrounded by freshly-made bread. She sews at night and makes bread on Fridays to sell at the Clinton Saturday Market. She sells under the Teacakes and More brand.
Those wanting a cool drink could pick up a freshly squeezed lemonade at Michael Brumbelow's booth.
Variety is key at the Clinton Market, as shoppers could purchase anything from eggs to pot belly pigs at Cameron Brady station. A car show was included in the recent market.
The monthly market in downtown Clinton provides vendors space to sell their wares.