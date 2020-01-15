LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
East Feliciana Parish
President’s Honor Roll
College of Human Sciences & Education: Shelby J. Waddell, Slaughter.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel; Matthew Keith Day, Slaughter; and Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson.
Dean’s List
College of Human Sciences & Education: Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Taylor Pisanie, Clinton.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr., Clinton.
College of Science: Julia Jere Stringer, Clinton.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton; Austin A. Smith, Slaughter; and Zachary Michael Young, Jackson.
West Feliciana Parish
President’s Honor Roll
College of Engineering: Abigail Anne Crabtree, St. Francisville; and Kyle Andrew Sellers, St. Francisville.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Rachel Ann Stockwell, St. Francisville.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Margaret Elize Higgins, St. Francisville.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Andrew Taylor Casteel, St. Francisville; and Robert Emery Godke, St. Francisville.
Dean’s List
College of Agriculture: Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville.
College of Art and Design: Sydney W. Corbin, St. Francisville; and Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Olivia G. Lowe, St. Francisville; and Mary J. Walker, St. Francisville.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Austin Reid Straight, St. Francisville.
Manship School of Mass Communication: James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville; and Amelia Dial Percy, St. Francisville.