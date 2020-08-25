Southwest Mississippi Community College is opening a Workforce Training Center in Woodville, Mississippi, on U.S. 61, just south of the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department.
The school's Regional Workforce Training Center staff held an open house July 28, a news release said. Forty-two people attended, with 27 expressing interest in adult education classes, structural fitting or truck driving classes.
Classes start Aug. 17. Anyone interested in GED, structural fitting or truck driving classes should call (601) 276-3836.