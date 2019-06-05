Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.
More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.
Local graduates included:
Business and Social Sciences
Associate of Applied Science/Business Administration/Entrepreneurship
Norwood: Tori Curry
Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Management
Ethel: Marion E. Anselmo
Associate of Science/Business
Jackson: Shirley Lee Green
Certificate of Technical Studies/Accounting
Norwood: Tori Curry
Liberal Arts
AA Louisiana Transfer/Humanities
Clinton: Joey Michael Moffett, Michaela R Cooper Thomas, Keith Randolph Wallace
Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts
Clinton: Joey Michael Moffett
St. Francisville: Evan W. Toney
Nursing & Allied Health
Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology
Slaughter: Stephanie M. Neathery
Associate of Science/Nursing
Jackson: Lucinda Louise Kent
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Associate of Science/ General Science
Clinton: Kei'Chanda McCorkle
Technical Education
Technical Diploma/Welding
Norwood: Chandler Davis
Transportation Technology
Associate of Applied Science/Aviation Maintenance Technology
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Powerplant
Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau
Technical Diploma/Automotive Technician
St. Francisville: Courtlon R. Scott