Baton Rouge Community College held its 22nd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17 in the Bonne Sante’ Health and Wellness Center on the Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge.

More than 400 degrees were conferred for students who completed their studies during spring 2019.

Local graduates included:

Business and Social Sciences

Associate of Applied Science/Business Administration/Entrepreneurship

Norwood: Tori Curry

Associate of Applied Science/Business Technology/Management

Ethel: Marion E. Anselmo

Associate of Science/Business

Jackson: Shirley Lee Green

Certificate of Technical Studies/Accounting

Norwood: Tori Curry

Liberal Arts

AA Louisiana Transfer/Humanities

Clinton: Joey Michael Moffett, Michaela R Cooper Thomas, Keith Randolph Wallace

Associate of Arts/Liberal Arts

Clinton: Joey Michael Moffett

St. Francisville: Evan W. Toney

Nursing & Allied Health

Associate of Applied Science/Veterinary Technology

Slaughter: Stephanie M. Neathery

Associate of Science/Nursing

Jackson: Lucinda Louise Kent

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

Associate of Science/ General Science

Clinton: Kei'Chanda McCorkle

Technical Education

Technical Diploma/Welding

Norwood: Chandler Davis

Transportation Technology

Associate of Applied Science/Aviation Maintenance Technology

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Certificate of Technical Studies/Aviation Maintenance Technology: Powerplant

Slaughter: Luke Austin Landreneau

Technical Diploma/Automotive Technician

St. Francisville: Courtlon R. Scott

