Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities.
Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School gymnasium with the following students named to the Royal Court:
- Miss and Mr. Freshman Tamia McCray and Kerry Jenkins
- Miss and Mr. Sophomore Jalaysia Whitfield and Robert Washington
- Miss and Mr. Junior Maegan Davis and Tre'Lynn Jarrell
- Miss and Mr. Senior Bricelyn Brooks and Nasir Loyell
- Miss and Mr. Football Chynna King and Micah Hodges
- Miss and Mr. EFHS Patrionna Miller and Chandler Wilson
Miss EFHS reigned over the homecoming parade in Jackson Oct. 21 and was presented with her royal court prior to the East Feliciana High School Tigers' football game on Oct. 11 against Dunham.