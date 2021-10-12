The Girl Scouts Louisiana East Wrangler Show Team, comprised of five members of the council’s signature Wrangler/Spur Program, participated in the Feliciana Youth Rodeo 2021 Buckle Series in St. Francisville on Sept. 24, placing in barrels, straight away barrels and flags.
The Wrangler Show Team is a new component of the Wrangler/Spur Program, developed to give participants the opportunity to test their skills in a competitive setting, a news release said. The Feliciana Youth Rodeo 2021 Buckle Series marked the team’s debut, and they are scheduled to participate in the following events:
Feliciana Youth Rodeo: Oct. 22
Block and Bridle Rodeo: Nov. 5
Feliciana Youth Rodeo: Nov. 12
Zachary Christmas Parade: Dec. 4
“We are excited for this new chapter of the Wrangler/Spur Program,” said Lauren Vance, Girl Scouts Louisiana East property manager, program leader and coach. “Our girls have worked so hard to get to this point and they are eager to share what they’ve learned with their families, friends, and the community.”
Members of the Wrangler Show Team include:
Morgan Bagot: Bagot is a head wrangler in training (level 4) and a member of Troop 10929. She is in the 9th grade at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. This is her third year in the Wrangler/Spur Program and eighth year as a Girl Scout.
Katelyn Beckham: Beckham is a head wrangler in training (level 3) and a member of Troop 30960. She is in the 10th grade at Northshore High School. This is her fifth year in the Wrangler/Spur Program and her 11th year as a Girl Scout.
Isabel Carbo: Carbo is a head wrangler in training (level 3) and a member of Troop 10228. She is in the 8th grade at Central Middle School. This is her third year in the Wrangler/Spur Program and sixth year as a Girl Scout.
Mackenzie LaCombe: LaCombe is a head wrangler in training (level 4) and a member of Troop 11060. She is in the 10th grade at Baton Rouge International School. This is her fourth year in the Wrangler/Spur Program and 10th year as a Girl Scout.
Molly Roberts: Roberts is a head wrangler (level 4) and a member of Wrangler Troop 11060. She is in the 11th grade at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. This is her fifth year in the Wrangler/Spur Program and her 12th year in Girl Scouts.
The Wrangler/Spur Program is available to Girl Scouts ages 12 and up. Girls who start as Spurs shadow the more experienced riders, the Wranglers, to learn about riding, horsemanship and leadership. Once Spurs are 14, they are eligible to advance to the Wrangler level, but it is not a requirement to begin the Wrangler/Spur Program as a Spur. Training and riding workshops take place at Camp Marydale, the home of Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s herd of 21 horses.