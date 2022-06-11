Candidates for the East Feliciana Parish School Board will run in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election in seven districts that were reconfigured somewhat to reflect population changes reflected in the 2020 federal census.
The board, in adopting the redistricting plan on May 10, retained the 12-member configuration that has some voters given a choice of voting for more than one candidate at election time.
Voters in Districts 3 and 6 will elect three members, while those in District 2 will elect two members.
Districts 1, 4, 5 and 7 are single-member districts.
Candidates for the board will qualify with the Clerk of Court’s Office July 20-22 for the Nov. 8 balloting. Runoffs, if needed, will be held Saturday, Dec. 10.
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury will hold 5:30 p.m. public hearings June 20 to finalize precinct changes required because of redistricting for the Police Jury and School Board.
Registrar of Voters Bobbie Ross said each voter will receive a new registration card this summer that will list the voter’s precinct and election districts.