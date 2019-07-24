Two graduates received a Jackson Lions Club Community Service Scholarship during the Lions Club meeting July 11 in Jackson.
Kaleb Coleman, of Slaughter Community Charter, and D’Andre Trevon Patin, of East Feliciana High, were both honored.
Coleman received the $200 check for work he did at Helping in His Name food bank of Jackson, as well as 20 hours of clerical service at the Louisiana Veteran Home and 25 hours showing the veterans movies, setting up equipment, and helping to entertain the veterans. Coleman helped Grace Nursing Home after the 2016 flood. He helped tear out and replace wallboard, moved furniture, sprayed mold cleaner and ripped up flooring. He will be attending LSU in the fall.
Patin will be attending University of Louisiana at Monroe in the fall, playing football as a running back for the Warhawks. He was on the All District team for the past two years. For 10 years he’s been doing community service projects with his church, Kingdom Faith Global Worship Center. He participated in events including Feeding the Homeless, Project Clean UP after the 2016 flood, and other events with the youth of the church. His pastor said that he willingly participated in community service.