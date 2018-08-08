About 70 East Feliciana youth enjoyed a new three-day summer camp called Camp Clover Bud at Bob R. Jones Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
The camp ran July 25-27.
Sponsored by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, East Feliciana 4-H and LSU AgCenter, the camp's goal was to reach kids from kindergarten to the third grade, early enough to show them certain ideas before they become interested in other activities, a news release said.
Clover Buds, as the attendees were called, were from East Feliciana Parish and were introduced to activities 4-H members can participate in.
Camp instructors were 4-H agents, teachers or other professionals in their field, and were assisted by 4-H Junior Leaders. The kids were divided into groups, and they rotated through six different sections: STEAM’s science, technology (and engineering), environment, art and math. Students Against Destructive Decisions also helped out.
Camp directors said they would like kids to join both 4-H and SADD clubs, as this would double students’ chances of getting scholarships, going on educational trips, being in competitions and receiving special training.
For $5, the camp provided breakfast, lunch, snacks, a T-shirt and camp name tag badges, as well as transportation for those who needed it.