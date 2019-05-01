Bird sightings include new species at Port Hudson
On Facebook, employees at Port Hudson State Historic Site reported seeing 21 bird species Saturday, including a rose-breasted grosbeak, which had not been recorded at the site.
From 9 a.m. to noon May 11, Port Hudson is offering a bird walk for beginners. Visit www.facebook.com/porthudsonstatehistoricsite/ for information.
Graduation set
West Feliciana High School graduation is 7:30 p.m. May 10 at WFHS football stadium. Tickets are required for entrance. Each graduate receives a limited number of tickets for family and friends.
Adoption and microchip event
The Must Luv Dogs Rescue is holding an Adopt-A-Thon and low-cost Microchip Clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSense in Zachary.
Door prizes will be given every 15 minutes and face-painting will be available. Have a pet microchipped for $20. To adopt a dog, people must fill out an application online beforehand. Visit mustluvdogs.org.
Market set the eve of Cinco de Mayo
Gather supplies for Cinco de Mayo at the Clinton Market on Saturday. Vendors will have yard eggs, fresh greens, rabbit meat, field peas and probably some fresh corn. Jams and jellies, pickles and homemade breads will be available. Chairs and shrubs also will be on sale.
Celebrate children's books
The West Feliciana Children's Book Festival returns to Parker Park on Saturday. Authors on hand will include Whitney Stewart, Maggie Bunn, Patrice Maguire, Pam Kaster, Shelia C. Strange and Rannah Gray. Story time and crafts will be available. Local cheerleaders will be face painting, and the sidewalk art contest will return.
Color dash coming
The West Feliciana Color Dash is Saturday at the West Feliciana High School football stadium. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. Visit eventbrite.com to register.
OLLI Coffee to hear about medical marijuana
The Feliciana Chapter of OLLI will hold a coffee Tuesday with Dr. Ashley Mullens as speaker. She is coordinator of the LSU Agricultural Center’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program. Mullens will give an update on the progress being made in producing therapeutic cannabis for the residents of Louisiana. She will share the process on how the product will be controlled and distributed. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. The event is free and open to the public.
A night out with law enforcement
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting its Night Out with Law Enforcement from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
Woodstock South
Bar D Outdoors presents its second annual Woodstock South Music Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Live music, vendors, a jambalaya cook-off and more are planned. Visit facebook.com/events/354346348490609/ for information.