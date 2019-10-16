Thursday
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snack cake
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, crackers, pudding cup
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Romana blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pumpkin snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Games/S.U. Ag Center – Marquetta Anderson: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach with rice, green garden salad with dressing, cornbread, margarine, orange
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Oct. 24
Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.