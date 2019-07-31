On July 15, Xavier Bell began as the new East Feliciana Parish 4-H agent.
Bell was born and raised in Vidalia and was an active 4-H member in Concordia Parish. While in 4-H, he held many leadership positions on the local, parish, regional and state levels.
Becoming a 4-H agent has been his dream since entering college, Bell said. It was just the matter of selecting the parish that best fit his personality and made him feel at home.
He said he is excited to have the opportunity to work with the East Feliciana Parish community and looks forward to meeting everyone. An opportunity to do so is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at a meet-and-greet at Slaughter Town Hall. The entire parish is invited to meet Bell, hear about his vision for the 4-H program, learn more about 4-H and ask any questions.
Bell graduated from LSU in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in agriculture education and is working to finish his master's degree this semester. He comes to East Feliciana Parish with an extensive background working with 4-H on the state and national levels, a news release said.
4-H is an educational program of the LSU AgCenter that provides hands-on activities in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. To learn about East Feliciana Parish 4-H, contact Bell by email at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu or by phone at (225) 683-3101.