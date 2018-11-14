Bains_Lower_West_Feliciana_Ministers

Students at Bains Lower Elementary School greeted members of the West Feliciana Ministers' Conference as they arrived at the school Nov. 2 for a meeting with Superintendent Hollis Milton and his leadership team. The greeters are, front row from left, Adalyn Avants, Bettsi Kate Davis, Alaina Washington, De' Caryous Dixon, Chloe Singleton and Katie Bishop; second row from left, Carrie Cobb, Frances Washington and Tracy Williams; and third row from left, Jesse Perkins; Hannah McQuirter; Evangelist Orlean Scott; Pat Gilmore; the Rev. Jesse Gilmore, president of the West Feliciana Minsters' Conference; Olton Scott; Bishop Glasper Cobb; and John Thompson.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The West Feliciana Ministers' Conference visited with Superintendent Hollis Milton and his leadership team on Nov. 2 at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville.

The two groups had breakfast, heard a presentation about the district's plan to address growth, and toured Natasha Haye's STEM class and the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.

"I am so grateful for the time and efforts the ministers took out of their busy day to have breakfast with us and visit some of our programs," Milton said.

