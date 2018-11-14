Students at Bains Lower Elementary School greeted members of the West Feliciana Ministers' Conference as they arrived at the school Nov. 2 for a meeting with Superintendent Hollis Milton and his leadership team. The greeters are, front row from left, Adalyn Avants, Bettsi Kate Davis, Alaina Washington, De' Caryous Dixon, Chloe Singleton and Katie Bishop; second row from left, Carrie Cobb, Frances Washington and Tracy Williams; and third row from left, Jesse Perkins; Hannah McQuirter; Evangelist Orlean Scott; Pat Gilmore; the Rev. Jesse Gilmore, president of the West Feliciana Minsters' Conference; Olton Scott; Bishop Glasper Cobb; and John Thompson.