The West Feliciana Ministers' Conference visited with Superintendent Hollis Milton and his leadership team on Nov. 2 at Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville.
The two groups had breakfast, heard a presentation about the district's plan to address growth, and toured Natasha Haye's STEM class and the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.
"I am so grateful for the time and efforts the ministers took out of their busy day to have breakfast with us and visit some of our programs," Milton said.