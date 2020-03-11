Antique Show on the way
The 55th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques Show and Art Show and Sale is March 27-29 in the historic downtown area. The show is a fundraiser for historic preservation and features antique dealers from seven states; on-site repair of porcelain, pottery and crystal; regional fine artists and artisans from across south Louisiana; and lunches and delectable desserts. Tickets are $10 and good for all three days.
The art show is at 3082 College St., Jackson, inside the Charter Street Studio building. This show includes fine art, wood carving, jewelry and pottery from artists of south Louisiana. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com or on Facebook Charter Street Studio, Jackson, La or Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show for information.
A walking and driving tour will is available. Churches and other historical buildings will open, including the Presbyterian Manse, a restoration in progress. Beth and Scotty Dawson will open the manse for visitors to see the progress of the renovation. Built around 1835, it is one of the oldest remaining frame houses in Jackson and was built with wooden pegs instead of nails. It will be open to visitors from noon to 4 p.m. during the show and is included in the admission to the Antiques and Art Show.
Other spring events
- Ghost Ships on the Mississippi will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Port Hudson State Historic Site.
- The Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 28 at Parker Park.
- An Easter Egg hunt will be held at 2 p.m. April 5 at Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site.
- Package tickets for Walker Percy Weekend are on sale at bontempstix.com/events/the-seventh-annual-walker-percy-weekend-6-5-2020. Individual tickets do not go on sale until April 1 and are available only if space is available. The Southern literature event features food, live music, walking tours, craft beer and bourbon and is set for June 5-6.
- The Spring Angola Rodeo is April 18-19. Visit angolarodeo.com for information and tickets.
- The 2020 St. Francisville Spring Garden Tour is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 25. It is a self-guided garden tour in West Feliciana Parish, hosted by the homeowners and the Feliciana Master Gardeners. All proceeds from the tour go to 4-H scholarships, school gardens and other community projects.
Clinton Market seeks more vendors
Clinton is working to revitalize is 15-year-old first Saturday Main Street Market program, a news release said.
Dorman Bunch, who is spearheading the Saturday Market project, is welcoming new craftspeople and food vendors and says it is easy to participate. Just bring your tent or vehicle and park around the shaded Courthouse Square on the first Saturday of the month. Then show and sell your arts, crafts, canned and baked goods, antiques or herbs and flowers.
There is no fee to participate, he said, and all profits go to the vendors.
For information, contact Bunch at (225) 244-1889.
Cancer screenings set for Clinton
Woman's Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will hold free screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at the East Feliciana Parish Government Office, 12064 Marston St., Clinton. The screenings are free for people who have not been screened within the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms. For those without insurance, there will be no charge. For information, call (225) 215-1234.
Book signing planned
A book signing and discussion with Sister Helen Prejean, author of "The Death of Innocents," "Dead Man Walking" and her new book "River of Fire," will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at The Conundrum Bookstore, 11917 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville.
Knights of Columbus holding Friday fish fry
Knights of Columbus Council 7856 will hold a fish fry Fridays in Lent through April 3, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Caramel Church, 11485 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Fried or grilled catfish, potato salad or French fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and soft drink will cost $10 a plate and is available for dine-in or take out.
Need your diploma?
Baton Rouge Community College will have an information session on how to earn your high school diploma at 5 p.m., March 30, at the Jackson campus. For information, contact (225) 421-3903 or adulted@mybrcc.edu. Classes start March 30.