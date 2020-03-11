Visit the Presbyterian Manse, a restoration in progress during the Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show .Beth and Scotty Dawson will open the manse for visitors to see the progress of the renovation. Built around 1835, it is one of the oldest remaining frame houses in Jackson and was built with wooden pegs instead of nails. Small fan lights adorn the high sides. It will be open to visitors from noon to 4 p.m. during the show March 27, 28, 29 and is included in the admission to the Antiques and Art Show.Visit www.jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com for details.