The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from April 23-May 4:

April 23

Denise Williams: 50; 10705 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; aggravated assault with a firearm

Iesha Quiet: 29; 10706 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; aggravated assault with a firearm

April 24

Bodacious Shelvin: 32; 1293 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; taking contraband to and from penal facility

April 26

Vernon Holmes: 53; 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant, second degree battery 

April 27

Dewayne Collins Jr.: 22, 4082 Christy Lane, Clinton; remaining after forbidden, burglary of an inhabited dwelling 

April 28

Paul Spearman: 39; 4303 Cooper Road, Jackson; domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule III drugs 

April 29

Tristan Nabors: 20; 9727 Virginia St., Wilson; domestic abuse battery 

April 30

Michael Walker: 62; 14113 N. Main St., Norwood; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, careless operation

Herbert Collins: 39; 16790 Shropshire Road, Clinton; two counts first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, two counts obstruction of justice, two counts of first-degree robbery, armed robbery, simple arson,   

May 1

Juston Babin: 30, 2807 Rush St., Slaughter; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon 

May 4

DeAndres Galmon: 33; 14034 Robertson Lane, Clinton; first-degree murder attempted, two counts obstruction of justice, aggravated arson, first-degree robbery, two counts first-degree murder, armed robbery, simple arson

