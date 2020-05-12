The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from April 23-May 4:
April 23
Denise Williams: 50; 10705 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; aggravated assault with a firearm
Iesha Quiet: 29; 10706 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; aggravated assault with a firearm
April 24
Bodacious Shelvin: 32; 1293 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; taking contraband to and from penal facility
April 26
Vernon Holmes: 53; 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant, second degree battery
April 27
Dewayne Collins Jr.: 22, 4082 Christy Lane, Clinton; remaining after forbidden, burglary of an inhabited dwelling
April 28
Paul Spearman: 39; 4303 Cooper Road, Jackson; domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule III drugs
April 29
Tristan Nabors: 20; 9727 Virginia St., Wilson; domestic abuse battery
April 30
Michael Walker: 62; 14113 N. Main St., Norwood; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, careless operation
Herbert Collins: 39; 16790 Shropshire Road, Clinton; two counts first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, two counts obstruction of justice, two counts of first-degree robbery, armed robbery, simple arson,
May 1
Juston Babin: 30, 2807 Rush St., Slaughter; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
May 4
DeAndres Galmon: 33; 14034 Robertson Lane, Clinton; first-degree murder attempted, two counts obstruction of justice, aggravated arson, first-degree robbery, two counts first-degree murder, armed robbery, simple arson