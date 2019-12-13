The defense for alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe is expected to put forth their witnesses Friday before attorneys on both sides deliver closing arguments in state district court in East Feliciana Parish.

Sharpe, 38, faces life in prison if convicted as charged of first-degree murder in the October 2017 shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, the case being tried this week.

Sharpe entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jurors will be asked to decide a key question: whether Sharpe could tell right from wrong at the time of the shooting.

He also also faces a second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby, both in East Feliciana Parish, and a second-degree murder charge in East Baton Rouge Parish in the September 2017 shooting death of former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr.

Decisions on whether to proceed to trial with the Bass and Hornsby cases have not yet been made. The trial in the Breeden case is expected to be held in June 2020.

Throughout the trial this week, defense lawyer Tommy Damico offered little argument disputing that Sharpe committed the fatal shooting of DeFranceschi. Instead, Sharpe's defense has hinged heavily on proving to jurors that Sharpe had a serious mental disorder rendering him incapable of knowing those shooting was wrong.

In a video of his interview with authorities presented in court earlier this week, Sharpe told them that State Police and other government agencies commissioned him to commit the killings.

Psychiatrists for the prosecution who assessed Sharpe, and ultimately deemed him fit for trial, testified Thursday they had serious doubts he has a mental disorder.

"The hospital thought he was faking mental illness," Dr. Jose Articona, one of a handful of psychiatrists who examined Sharpe, said Thursday.

Prosecutor Sam D'Aquilla has pointed to the psychiatric findings, arguing that Sharpe planned to surrender to authorities and plead insanity to elude justice.

Sharpe tried to conceal himself by circling the victim’s homes several times to avoid being spotted by others and leaving his cell phone at home so investigators couldn't track it, D'Aquilla said.

The shootings, which took place within 7 miles of Sharpe's home in the southern part of East Feliciana Parish, put the Bluff Creek area on edge in the summer and fall of 2017, following reports that many of the victims were shot while working in their front yards.

Sharpe has yet to testify, and it's not clear if he plans to.

A conviction or an acquittal requires a 10-2 decision because the case began before voters last year approved a constitutional amendment ending split jury verdicts.

