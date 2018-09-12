Get outdoors
Saturday is a dual day of outdoors fun.
The Slaughter Sportsman's Expo, 3337 Church St., runs from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m., with free entertainment, music by the Kendall Shaffer Band and prizes of all kinds.
The second annual Feliciana Wildlife Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bob R. Jones Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. Admission is free, and the program features talks on a variety of subjects of interest to outdoorsmen and activities for children. Food vendors will be on hand, with the proceeds going to support local charities.
Feel the merengue beat
The Maranatha Band will present a merengue-style Christian concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, St. Francisville, and at 7 p.m. Monday at West Feliciana Sports Park. The band works to raise awareness and funds for medical clinics in the Haitian communities of the eastern Dominican Republic. First Baptist Church St. Francisville works with those communities.
Want to decorate your trunk?
West Feliciana Sports Park is taking applications for people who want to decorate their vehicle and hand out candy at Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the park. Prizes will be given for funniest, scariest and most creative decor. Visit West Feliciana Sports Park on Facebook for a form, which is due by Oct. 23, stop by the park or call (225) 787-8447.
Walk for a Cure
Visions Family Worship Center in Jackson is holding a 2K Walk for a Cure at 9 a.m., Oct. 13 at 3718, La. 10, Jackson. Participants should wear pink.
Pumpkins and animals
Barn Hill Preserve will have its sixth annual Pumpkin Patch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend in October. In addition to educational animal programs, hayrides, a corn maze, games, face painting and more will be available. School trips are available during the week. Call (225) 286-3003.
Church homecoming
Jackson United Methodist Church is holding a homecoming Sept. 23. A time for coffee and visiting will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 a.m. and a meal.
The Battlefield Cross Country Festival, presented by the Louisiana Marathon, is Sept. 22 at Port Hudson Historic Site. Races for middles school and high school teams are planned, as well as a public running event on the same course as the middle schoolers. The public race is a fundraiser for the participating schools. Anyone can run the public race for $25, and $10 will be given to the school of the runner's choice. Visit sportsbr.org/battlefield for information and to register.
Corn maze coming soon
Luckett Farms has a corn maze and pumpkin patch planned at Rosedown Plantation to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday through November. School tours, birthday parties, special events, farm tours and families are welcome. Visit luckettfarmstours.com for information.
Rodeo benefit
The 25th annual Klein Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday to benefit the McManus Fire Department. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the arena, 12346 Gross Road, in Clinton. Broncos, bulls, barrel racing, team roping, calf roping and calf scramble are on the schedule. Vendor booth spaces are available. Call Errol Klein at (225) 719-1599 or Dan Klein at (225) 978-5104 for information.
Art and the Southern garden
When the Southern Garden Symposium marked its fifth anniversary 20 years ago, it issued limited edition, signed and numbered prints by local artist Murrell Butler. The group announces a return to that tradition this year.
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, all registered participants will receive a copy of a limited edition, signed and numbered print by Murrell Butler featuring a pair of Baltimore orioles on tulip poplar.
Register at southerngardensymposium.org.
Tickets on sale for Harvest in the Hills
Harvest in the Hills is set for Nov. 11. Music will include Sara Collins and Parish County Line. Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Visit bontempstix.com/events/hnh2018 to purchase tickets and stfrancisvilleaf.org/news-events for information.