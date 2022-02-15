A new program hopes to raise money to help youths take part in 4-H.
While 4-H has worked to keep the costs of many opportunities as low as possible, many families within East Feliciana Parish struggle to pay the fees necessary for the children to attend club events, especially when there is more than one 4-Her in a household.
Many teenage 4-Hers in East Feliciana Parish are faced with funding their own expenses. The recent increase in costs, while necessary, has amplified the challenge for many East Feliciana families, which is why the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation is requesting support of a new parish-wide initiative.
The Friends of East Feliciana 4-H Scholarship Program will provide financial support necessary for East Feliciana 4-H members to participate in many 4-H camps and events outside of the parish. Those events include 4-H Summer Camp, 4-H University, Junior Leadership Conference, Cooperative Enterprise Leadership Conference, Citizenship Washington Focus, and many more.
Xavier Bell, East Feliciana 4-H agent, said “When attending club meetings at the schools, I bring up all the camps, conferences, and events 4-Hers can participate; all of them are excited and eager to want to participate, but when they see a price tag they always mention they will not be able to participate. It’s heartbreaking.”
Bell said one 4-H goal is to help youth thrive. From the many life skills that are enhanced through programs and events to the meaningful connections that are made, 4-H provides an avenue for young people to be authentic and find their spark. Having been a 4-H member before, the program allowed him to find his speak in wanting to help others.
To contribute to the Friends of East Feliciana 4-H Scholarship Program, obtain a donor card by visiting www.lsuagcenter.com/articles/page1643655600660. Learn about East Feliciana 4-H at www.lsuagcenter.com/EastFeliciana4H.