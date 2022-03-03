East Feliciana Parish public schools celebrated school- and district-level Teachers of the Year at the Feb. 1 meeting of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
“Building a diverse and effective team is one of the priorities of #HomegrownPride, our district’s five-year strategic plan,” said Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their positive contributions to our students, our teachers and staff, and our families.”
The Louisiana Department of Education said exemplary Teacher of the Year candidates demonstrate expertise and excellence in the field; collaborate with colleagues, students and families; build strong community partnerships; lead and innovate in and outside of the school building; and have the ability to connect with and represent the state.
Three educators were recognized as both school- and district-level Teachers of the Year.
Monica Corey was recognized as Clinton Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year and East Feliciana's Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Corey has worked with students in East Feliciana for 23 years. She received her bachelor and master of science in rehabilitation counseling from Southern University. She earned her alternative certification in education from LSU. Corey works in a dual capacity as an English language arts teacher and a dean of students at Clinton Elementary. She also works with the 21st Century Program as a site coordinator. She has been the recipient of the East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce Teacher of Excellence Award.
DeAnndra Burton-Woodridge was recognized as East Feliciana Middle School’s Teacher of the Year and East Feliciana's Middle School Teacher of the Year. Burton-Woodridge is a sixth grade science teacher at East Feliciana Middle School. Her love for science and teaching led her to obtain her bachelor’s degree in biology in 2012 from Jackson State University and her master’s degree in secondary education in science from Grand Canyon University in 2016.
Kenyetta Washington was recognized as East Feliciana High School’s Teacher of the Year and East Feliciana's High School Teacher of the Year. She serves as the Algebra II and honors advanced mathematics teacher at East Feliciana High School. This is her eighth year teaching in the parish. Previously she taught seventh and eighth grade math, Algebra I, geometry, chemistry and physics. A native of Clinton, she was the 2000 salutatorian of Clinton High School. Washington is a recipient of a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Southern University and Agricultural & Mechanical College in Baton Rouge. Her certification is in math for professionals. Washington is the local team coordinator for TRIO Educational Talent Search at East Feliciana High School.
Four educators were recognized as their school’s Teacher of the Year.
Jazmine Adel serves as the fifth grade English language arts teacher at Jackson Elementary School. She has taught for five years. A resident of East Feliciana Parish and alumna of Clinton Elementary, Adel graduated from Southern University through the Dolores Margaret Richard Spikes Honors College, cum laude. She received her Bachelor of Arts in mass communication and pursued her alternative teaching certification through Louisiana Resource Center for Educators. More recently, she established the Jackson Elementary School Gaming Club where she combined student interest in games with educational standards to determine and identify strategies students could use to practice and master skills measured on state standardized tests. She also devotes an additional eight hours a week to helping fifth grade students who can benefit and excel in their studies with individualized tutoring and enrichment through the 21st Century Afterschool Program.
Rachel Benton serves as a prekindergarten teacher at Slaughter Elementary School. She has been embraced as a member of the Slaughter Elementary teaching community since 2014. Rachel is an alumna of West Feliciana Parish public schools and received multiple academic scholarships. Benton graduated with honors from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. At Slaughter Elementary, she has taught kindergarten for five years and prekindergarten for three years.
Susan Louque is a teacher at East Feliciana Enrichment Academy. A graduate of LSU, she has been in education for over 30 years. Louque has been involved in many after-school activities to help students — after-school tutoring; sponsoring several clubs; keeping stats for football and other sports; sponsoring junior/senior prom and graduation; and helping write district and school technology and improvement plans. She is a science teacher for middle and high school students at the Enrichment Academy and a virtual teacher and facilitator.
Harmony Tadlock is a social studies teacher at Slaughter Community Charter School. She was raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands on the island of St. Croix. At 12, she moved to Louisiana, graduating from Northlake Christian School in 2008. She attended Nicholls State University for a semester before joining the Air Force, becoming a wheeled-vehicle mechanic for six years. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in social studies education. Tadlock taught at McKinley High School for a semester, then was hired at Slaughter Community Charter School, where she has been for almost eight years. She has taught eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade social studies over the years, but U.S. and world history, including a dual enrollment course for seniors, have been her main focus for the past few years. She is the head coach for the Slaughter Community Charter School volleyball team, and the assistant coach for the powerlifting team. This May, Tadlock will graduate from Liberty University with a master’s degree in history.