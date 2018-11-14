Playoffs Week One
The West Feliciana Saints (5-6) saw their 2018 season come to an end on the road on Nov. 9 with a loss to the Church Point Bears (28-6) in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Though not the ending he had hoped for, coach Robb Odom said he was proud of his team's efforts. "We were a young team that got better as the year progressed. We will miss the seniors, but the growth and development of our younger players will reap rewards in the future.”
Things were better in East Feliciana where both the Slaughter Community Charter Knights and East Feliciana Tigers were victorious in first-round home playoff games.
The 16 seed Knights (6-5) celebrated their first home playoff game in a new stadium with a 26-21 victory over 17 seed Lasalle. Things get tougher this weekend as the Knights will be on the road to face the 1 seed and undefeated Oak Grove Tigers in the second round of the 1A playoffs. Coach Devyn Baker indicated that the Knights “are excited to be headed to Oak Grove. We are not looking at records or seeding, we are going to play playoff football and are looking forward to this challenge.”
The 15 seed in 2A East Feliciana Tigers defeated the 18 seed Friendship Capitol Lions in a regular season rematch 22-8. The Tigers will also take to the road this week to play the 2 seed Amite Warriors. Though the Tigers will travel a shorter distance than the Knights, they have an equally challenging second-round opponent in an Amite team that has an 11-1 record and has scored over 50 points in 4 of their last 5 games.
Winter sports anyone?
As the football season comes toward the end with the playoffs, winter sports are or will be starting soon for East and West Feliciana High School Teams.
The East Feliciana High School Tigers will field both a boys and girls basketball team. Last year the Tigers boys team played and won their first playoff game at home and advanced to the second round before losing to 2A semifinalist Red River. The Tigers lost some key seniors including Cedric Anderson Jr. and Maleek Chriss who led the team to a 17-10 finish during the 2017-2018 season.
The West Feliciana boys basketball team finished the 2017-2018 campaign with a record of 13-14. The Saints made the playoffs but drew the 1 seed and eventual 3A State Champion Madison Prep in the first round.
The Silliman Wildcats boys and girls basketball teams started MAIS competition with the Central Hinds Pre-Season Round Robin, Simpson Pre-Season Tourney, and Ben’s Ford Tournaments.
Both the East and West Feliciana girls basketball teams had losing records and neither made the playoffs during the 2017-2018 season, but hope springs eternal for the 2018-2019 season.
West Feliciana will be fielding both a boys and girls team in soccer this winter. Last year the Lady Saints (12-10-4) made it to the second round of the Division III soccer playoffs before losing to semifinalist St. Louis. Former assistant coach Jeremy Savage was promoted to head coach and is joined by assistants Bryan Williams and Briana Brumfield.
“We have a lot of potential for this season and are excited to make a playoff run” Lady Saints Coach Jeremy Savage said. “We have a lot of returning players and we have a big senior class this year that we are expecting great things from. We have set very high goals for our program and are working hard to achieve each goal.” Top returning players for the Lady Saints include Senior captains Lilly Ray, Camille Burns and Amelia Percy.