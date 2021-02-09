Blood drive set for West Feliciana Library
The bloodmobile for a drive at the West Feliciana Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with a successful donation.
Donor’s temperature will be checked before entering; donors who are feeling ill or have a temperature above 99.6 degrees will not be permitted to enter. Surfaces are cleaned before and after each donor. Do not attempt to donate if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Visit vitalant.org/health to complete a Fast Track Health Questionnaire the day of the blood drive.
4-H scholarship form available in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana 4-H Program announced graduating seniors can apply for annual 4-H scholarships.
Two scholarship opportunities are available, the Louisiana 4-H Foundation and the Scott Truck and Tractor Scholarship. The Louisiana 4-H Foundation has over $20,000 dedicated to various scholarships that are to be awarded to 4-H members across Louisiana, whereas the Scott Truck and Tractor Foundation has dedicated $500 to be awarded to youth in East Feliciana Parish.
Although schools are not physically having club meetings this year due to safety, the East Feliciana 4-H Program wants all seniors to know it is not too late to enroll in 4-H to have the opportunity to receive a scholarship.
The deadline to submit scholarship applications to the East Feliciana 4-H Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, is March 1. Any questions, comments, or concerns can be directed to the 4-H Agent Xavier Bell at (225) 683-3101 or by email at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu.
LSU Museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the Democrat and Watchman recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road closes March 14.
Soccer registration open
The West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Spring Soccer league is registering. Deadline is Feb. 18. Practice starts the week of Feb. 22. Games will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday from March 9 to April 1. Older age groups may play on Saturdays also. Visit wfppr.ezfacility.com to register. Call (225) 784-8447 for information.
East Feliciana COA information
The The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish Monday through Friday.
The COA sites are closed, but meals are being served offsite.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging Board will meet March 11, June 10, Sept. 9 as its annual meeting, and Dec. 9.
Pre-K Roundup moves online
East Feliciana public schools will hold its annual Pre-K Round-Up online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at http://efschools.net for Pre-K for the 2021-2022 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683.8277.